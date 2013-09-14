As requested, I am posting all of the videos here for your convenience.
I will be getting back in the saddle again soon and look forward to bringing you even more boxing know-how from your favorite fighters. Stay tuned!!
EPISODE 1 - The Jab - Paulie "The Magic Man" Malignaggi
EPISODE 2 - Jumping Rope - Brian "Hawaiian Punch" Viloria
EPISODE 3 - The Cross - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez
And of course I wish Ring Smarts alum, Canelo all the luck in the world against the pound for pound best, Floyd "Money" Mayweather tomorrow night!!
