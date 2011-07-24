Roger Mayweather on Zab Judah (kinda)

Poor Roger - I constantly ask him stupid questions. You might not be able to see it because of the lighting, but he was laughing at this one - just didn't want to say anything I guess...a rare, speechless moment.
As you can tell, I'm a Boxing Fanatic. I just love this sport. I love talking about it, writing about it, watching it, etc. I'd love to meet more people who are as passionate about the Sweet Science as I am. Make sure you leave comments, so I can know who you are!
Zab judah threw that fight. He wasn't crying or throwing chairs this time around.ReplyDelete
What do you think about Sergio Martinez fighting bums when he should be unifying the division. His reflexes aren't going to be around forever. I don't want to see him end up like Roy Jones.