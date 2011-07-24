Sunday, July 24, 2011

Roger Mayweather on Zab Judah (kinda)



Poor Roger - I constantly ask him stupid questions. You might not be able to see it because of the lighting, but he was laughing at this one - just didn't want to say anything I guess...a rare, speechless moment.
  1. Zab judah threw that fight. He wasn't crying or throwing chairs this time around.

    What do you think about Sergio Martinez fighting bums when he should be unifying the division. His reflexes aren't going to be around forever. I don't want to see him end up like Roy Jones.

