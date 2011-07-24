Ann Wolfe - back in Team Kirkland

Ann is surprisingly soft-spoken, so it's a little hard to hear, but she is 100% BAD-ASS and was kind enough to answer a couple of questions for me after James Kirkland defeated Alexis Hloros by a monstrous TKO2 victory.
As you can tell, I'm a Boxing Fanatic. I just love this sport. I love talking about it, writing about it, watching it, etc. I'd love to meet more people who are as passionate about the Sweet Science as I am. Make sure you leave comments, so I can know who you are!
