Sunday, July 24, 2011

Ann Wolfe - back in Team Kirkland



Ann is surprisingly soft-spoken, so it's a little hard to hear, but she is 100% BAD-ASS and was kind enough to answer a couple of questions for me after James Kirkland defeated Alexis Hloros by a monstrous TKO2 victory.
