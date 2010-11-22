Brandon Rios - 11.13.10

I'll admit it - I was pissed at Brandon Rios for his ridiculous impersonation of Freddie Roach on that video. I will not apologize for the anger and vitriol I felt towards him. I warned him about all of this before the interview, but promised he would get to explain his side of the story. He agreed to do it and I give him a lot of respect for that. I truly believe he is sorry and had no idea how bad it was until he watched that video.
Wow, you're kissing the ass of this piece of trash.
Where all the good Boxing blogs at? This one looks like it's done by a fucking woman.
